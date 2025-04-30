Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kobryn
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 121 m²
In Kobrin, a house is for sale in a quiet and cozy place on Beregovaya Street. Total area 12…
$135,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Offered for sale a two-level cottage on Mir street in the city of Kobrin. House built in 201…
$155,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Offered for sale residential house on ooh Conifer in Kobrin. 2007 House buildings, total are…
$94,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a spacious comfortable cottage near the center of Kobrin. House built in 2006, t…
$141,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go