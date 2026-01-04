  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sintra
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Sintra, Portugal

Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,17M
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
Spacious and elegant home with 3 ensuite bedrooms in a private condominium in Albarraque. Features a large living room with fireplace, stylish kitchen, private garden, and a basement with laundry and parking for 2–3 cars. High-end finishes, air conditioning, and excellent natural light.
Association
BitProperty
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,30M
Area 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex located in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sintra. These modern three-bedroom homes, built in 2021, offer a perfect blend of functionality and everyday comfort. Each unit features 6 bathrooms/WCs, a spacious layout, and two dedicated parking spaces.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
166.0
1,29M
Association
BitProperty
