New Construction Apartments in Porto, Portugal

Maia
1
Aguas Santas
1
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Residential complex Ferreira Cardoso
Porto, Portugal
from
$228,296
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 47–383 m²
1 real estate property
This modern complex with magnificent finishes, combines simple and modern features. It is undergoing a deep renovation and is located near the historic center of Porto, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This apartment complex offers all the comforts and conveniences needed to live in t…
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Residential complex Loja Bijou
Porto, Portugal
from
$247,671
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Area 69–290 m²
3 real estate properties
Residential complex in a historic building that is one of the most interesting in the city of Porto. The complex consists of three buildings of different types ( A / B / C ), combination of a great example of architecture in the Modern style and palace architecture from the early 20th. Centu…
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
156.0 – 220.0
908,798 – 1,19M
Apartment 4 rooms
290.0
1,52M
Shop
69.0
361,189
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Terra
Residential complex Terra
Aguas Santas, Portugal
from
$357,217
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Inspired by an active lifestyle that combines nature and sophistication, where residents can enjoy the outdoors, with a family atmosphere that provides well-being for the entire family. Surrounding green areas extend to the interior of the condominium. A garden of over 1000m² is the heart…
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
