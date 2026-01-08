  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Oeiras
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Oeiras, Portugal

Lisbon
6
Porto
2
Cascais
2
Sintra
2
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS
Oeiras, Portugal
from
$955,227
Area 142 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex in the quiet area of Alto da Terrugem (PAÇO DE ARCOS), Sintra. Spacious apartments with modern finishes: bright living room with access to a large terrace, fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and two bathrooms. Features include air conditioning…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
142.0
951,553
Association
BitProperty
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Residence The Hill of Oeiras
Barcarena, Portugal
from
$279,935
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 88–161 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The first building out of 4, only 6 out of 15 apartments are left. The planned completion of construction is December 2025.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0 – 105.0
408,642 – 443,669
Apartment 3 rooms
160.0 – 161.0
595,450 – 642,152
Developer
Amber PD
