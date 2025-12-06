  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Cascais, Portugal

Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Residential complex House T3 deluxe
Cascais, Portugal
from
$1,52M
Area 169 m²
1 real estate property
Elegant 3-bedroom home in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from Tamariz Beach and Cascais waterfront. Spread over two floors, it features 3 suites, a spacious living room with double-height ceilings, and a southwest-facing orientation for natural light. With a private garde…
Residential complex Moradia T3 Renovada em Condomínio com Piscina – Monte Estoril
Cascais, Portugal
from
$1,59M
Area 124 m²
1 real estate property
This elegant 3-bedroom home with 207 sqm of living space is fully renovated with premium materials and set in an exclusive gated community with a swimming pool in Monte Estoril. Spread over four floors, it features 3 suites, a cozy living room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, spacious…
