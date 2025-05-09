Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
1980
gmina Piaseczno
23
Marki
19
Radzymin
18
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
Royal Residence is an enclave of modern low-rise buildings designed with the most refined ta…
$217,090
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale luxury apartment in the historical part of Old Mokotów. The apartment is about 190 …
$1,27M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
2 room apartment
Masovian Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
I invite you to get acquainted with the unique offer of a beautiful, bright and climatic apa…
$278,114
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 7
NEW APARTMENTS ON CYBERNETICS STREET IN WARSAW ALREADY ON SALE! This is a place designed to …
$340,124
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
For sale apartment of 68.68m2 on Fort Wola 12a Street on Wola. This is an ideal offer for fa…
$343,166
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a new 2-room apartment of 40.99 m² in a condition from the developer, located in…
$180,611
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Get acquainted with the offer of selling a beautiful apartment located in the new investment…
$171,901
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale I recommend a studio with spacious loggia, located on a closed settlement in a mode…
$112,275
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/8
A finished investment property is for sale at Białostocka 24 — 2 fully independent apartment…
$396,266
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 44.26 m² in Ząbki at Podleśna 5 Street. It is located on t…
$163,526
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Zalasewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Zalasewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
I strongly recommend the offer of a 3-bedroom apartment located in Zalasev on 18 Wesoła Stre…
$211,078
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Imagine an elegant apartment ready to live on the top floor, with windows on THE THREE PARTI…
$381,413
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

