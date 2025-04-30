Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

Warsaw
2050
gmina Piaseczno
25
Marki
19
Radzymin
18
46 properties total found
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 27/54
The highest apartment in Europe, Złota 44 is a new Warsaw icon vicinity 44, a unique apart…
$2,20M
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 25
Crowd Real Estate is pleased to present this elegant apartment located in a luxurious buildi…
$564,683
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 5
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
85 apartments will be built in the Włochy district. The advantage is, above all, the locatio…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
GoESTE Real Estate Agency presents: For sale: a spacious, comfortable 4-room apartment lo…
$357,719
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 30/54
Złota 44 is a new icon of Warsaw ! The tallest apartment building in Europe. I am pleased…
$2,45M
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 25
Crowd Real Estate is pleased to present this elegant apartment located in a luxurious buildi…
$888,853
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Floor 5/5
A two-level apartment for sale with an area of 500 m2, located on the top, fifth floor of a …
$4,35M
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate Agency GoESTE presents: For sale: a 2-room apartment with an area of 44 m², l…
$173,431
2 room apartment in Radzymin, Poland
2 room apartment
Radzymin, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
Phase I involves the construction of two six -story buildings for numbers A and B for 154 ap…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
