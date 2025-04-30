Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Masovian Voivodeship, Poland

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate Agency GoESTE presents: For sale: a 2-room apartment with an area of 44 m², l…
$173,431
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
WE WELCOME - we are starting an estate with only three units - two levels, a garden and a pa…
$142,073
Leave a request
