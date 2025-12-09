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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Natalie

Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$3,41M
;
15
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ID: 39541
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1440023669
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Manilva

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This spectacular contemporary villa, distributed over three levels, is located in the exclusive residential area of Bahía de las Rocas, in Manilva, one of the most privileged enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Its elevated position offers breathtaking panoramic views over the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the North African coastline, creating a truly unique setting that can be enjoyed from almost every corner of the property. The villa is also located just a short distance from beautiful beaches and close to the Cádiz coastline. The property features 4 spacious bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, as well as a stylish guest toilet on the main floor. On the upper level, there is a dedicated space for a solarium, perfect for enjoying the sun and views in total privacy. High ceilings and large windows enhance the sense of space and natural light throughout the home, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living areas. The villa includes a modern open-plan fully fitted kitchen and elegantly designed bathrooms finished with high-quality materials. Designed for year-round comfort, the property is equipped with underfloor heating, a heated swimming pool, and a private cinema room, offering a truly luxurious living experience. A unique villa that combines design, location, and unparalleled views—ideal for those seeking an exclusive home on the Mediterranean.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Manilva, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Natalie
Manilva, Hiszpania
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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