Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Royal Palms Mijas IV-1

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Apartments and penthouses from 1 to 3 bedrooms located in La Cala de Mijas with spectacular sea views.
This new development is located on the top of the hill above Mijas Costa.
The key point is the communal areas of the complex which are second to none. With ample space to relax in the sun or in the shade of the gardens, you will be hard pressed to enjoy our custom designed recreational area, with a large swimming pool with beach entry, lush expanses of landscaped gardens that create a sense of luxury and privacy.
Focusing on the enjoyment of families, we have ensured that there is also specially designed space for the youngest members of the family.
This phase consists of apartments designed to harmoniously complement the surrounding natural landscapes and magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Each property in this luxury development enjoys views of the Mediterranean Sea thanks to its elevated position above La Cala de Mijas.
Each apartment is designed to the highest standards, using only high quality materials and luxury finishes, allowing you to admire more than just the views in your new home.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Mijas, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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