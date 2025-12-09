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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Suite Mijas fase III

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$364,048
;
15
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ID: 39001
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1671561436
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Avenida Maria Zambrano, 2

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and practical finishes, such as reinforced entrance door, tilt-and-turn windows in the bedrooms, floating laminate flooring, air conditioning installation, among others. We have designed the development for you to enjoy it all year round, which is why it has both covered and uncovered areas with landscaped gardens, playgrounds for the little ones, a swimming pool, and an area for outdoor sports on sunny days. We are located in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, in a perfectly situated area with all the necessary services for daily life. It is close to shopping centers like El Corte Inglés, the municipal sports center, supermarkets, and schools, just minutes away from the development. In addition, it has easy access to the A7 motorway, allowing for quick connection, and there are several bus stops that connect to the surrounding areas.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Suite Mijas fase III
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$364,048
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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