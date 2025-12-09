Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Suite Mijas fase III

High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and practical finishes, such as reinforced entrance door, tilt-and-turn windows in the bedrooms, floating laminate flooring, air conditioning installation, among others. We have designed the development for you to enjoy it all year round, which is why it has both covered and uncovered areas with landscaped gardens, playgrounds for the little ones, a swimming pool, and an area for outdoor sports on sunny days. We are located in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, in a perfectly situated area with all the necessary services for daily life. It is close to shopping centers like El Corte Inglés, the municipal sports center, supermarkets, and schools, just minutes away from the development. In addition, it has easy access to the A7 motorway, allowing for quick connection, and there are several bus stops that connect to the surrounding areas.