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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Octavia

Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$2,45M
;
20
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ID: 38999
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1340296632
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Malaga
  • Adres
    Calle Pacifico

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Exclusive residential development located on the beachfront of the capital of the Costa del Sol, opposite the Antonio Banderas promenade. A building of modern architecture where all the homes have large terraces with sea views. A residential complex surrounded by parks and landscaped areas. Wide variety of sports, health, commercial and university areas. Only 10 minutes from the airport, train station and Malaga city centre. A development with magnificent qualities and finishes with different types of homes. Avant-garde architecture where spaces for sharing experiences prevail. The roof of the building becomes the main meeting point where the swimming pool and solarium take centre stage. The interior of the homes is designed around open-plan spaces that are open to the exterior, allowing the layout to be flexible and where the entrance of natural light is a priority. This project undoubtedly stands out for its functional spaces, ideal for the cosmopolitan lifestyle of the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Malaga, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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od
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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