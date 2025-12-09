Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Octavia

Exclusive residential development located on the beachfront of the capital of the Costa del Sol, opposite the Antonio Banderas promenade. A building of modern architecture where all the homes have large terraces with sea views. A residential complex surrounded by parks and landscaped areas. Wide variety of sports, health, commercial and university areas. Only 10 minutes from the airport, train station and Malaga city centre. A development with magnificent qualities and finishes with different types of homes. Avant-garde architecture where spaces for sharing experiences prevail. The roof of the building becomes the main meeting point where the swimming pool and solarium take centre stage. The interior of the homes is designed around open-plan spaces that are open to the exterior, allowing the layout to be flexible and where the entrance of natural light is a priority. This project undoubtedly stands out for its functional spaces, ideal for the cosmopolitan lifestyle of the capital of the Costa del Sol.