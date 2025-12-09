Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Octavia

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
Exclusive residential development located on the beachfront of the capital of the Costa del Sol, opposite the Antonio Banderas promenade.
A building of modern architecture where all the homes have large terraces with sea views.
A residential complex surrounded by parks and landscaped areas.
Wide variety of sports, health, commercial and university areas. Only 10 minutes from the airport, train station and Malaga city centre.
A development with magnificent qualities and finishes with different types of homes. Avant-garde architecture where spaces for sharing experiences prevail.
The roof of the building becomes the main meeting point where the swimming pool and solarium take centre stage.
The interior of the homes is designed around open-plan spaces that are open to the exterior, allowing the layout to be flexible and where the entrance of natural light is a priority.
This project undoubtedly stands out for its functional spaces, ideal for the cosmopolitan lifestyle of the capital of the Costa del Sol.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Malaga, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.