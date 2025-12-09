Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Eco Nordic

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This villa is a two-storey contemporary residence with a basement, designed under the Sismo Building System.
The home combines Scandinavian-inspired minimalism with high thermal efficiency, open interior spaces, and panoramic views. The design emphasizes natural light, sustainability, and clean geometric volumes.
With a total built area of 213.6 m² and 209.2 m² of usable space, the property sits on a 510 m² plot, providing a perfect balance between spacious interiors and thoughtfully designed outdoor areas.
The villa features 3 bright bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as well as a guest toilet. The heart of the home is its open-plan living and dining area, integrated with a modern fully fitted kitchen with a central island and direct access to the outdoor spaces—ideal for both everyday living and entertaining.
Outside, the property boasts two large terraces with panoramic views, perfect for relaxing or enjoying outdoor gatherings. It also includes a private rectangular swimming pool with a solarium area, ideal for making the most of the year-round climate.
The basement, with a surface of 86.1 m², includes a practical laundry room and offers multiple possibilities for additional use, such as a leisure room, gym, or storage space.
The villa is completed with private parking for two vehicles, ensuring convenience and security.
A property that combines contemporary design, spaciousness, and functionality, ideal for enjoying an exclusive lifestyle in a privileged setting.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Edukacja
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Jedzenie i picie
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