  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III

Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$963,590
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39453
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1252001794
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New luxury development, consisting of spacious and modern 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats and penthouses. Open and bright living/dining areas, together with an open plan kitchen, create a well-designed living space, perfect for entertaining or relaxation. The kitchens are equipped with high quality appliances and a separate utility room. The master bedroom enjoys an en-suite bathroom and dressing room including fitted wardrobes. The ground floor properties include generous terraces and gardens, while the upper floor properties include larger terraces. The properties include two parking spaces and a storage room. Communal areas in this established community include swimming pools, restaurant/chiringuito, paddle and tennis courts, petanca and a children's playground. For your body and mind there is also a gym that includes various classes including Yoga and CrossFit. In keeping with the advances of modern technology, you will also find charging points for electric vehicles. Exclusivity, security, privacy, sustainability and technology. Highest quality. Located in the new Golden Mile. From your new home, you will be able to enjoy an excellent range of services and amenities: - 24 hours security. - Concierge service. - Swimming pools with tempered water all year round (with thermal contribution) and infinity effect, 1000 m2 of sheets of water, providing a beach effect. - Tropical gardens with lush vegetation, sports areas (tennis, paddle and petanque courts) and a 1000 m2 gymnasium and sauna. - Children's playgrounds. - Pool bar for the use of residents. - Hiking areas. All homes have a home automation system, air conditioning and some units have a fireplace in the living room. The most exclusive materials and the highest quality finishes have been chosen for a specific purpose: to ensure that you and your loved ones enjoy the highest standards of quality. The development dazzles with its outdoor spaces and incredible panoramic views. An excellent workmanship in the architecture makes the residential floors equally extraordinary.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Estepona, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Azahar Europa Golf
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,61M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Lantana Villas
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,93M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vitae Villas Villa I3
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$4,49M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa IDYLLIC 1
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$790,667
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$1,10M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$963,590
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$449,372
This development is a modern residential of 75 homes, in a balanced recipe for a life well lived. With its timeless design and young spirit, it reflects the true essence of life through comfortable 2 and 3 bedroom homes with incredible sea and mountain views and spacious common areas desig…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Aloha 40
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$11,32M
A private oasis nestled in the luxurious Aloha area of ​​Marbella's Golf Valley. This magnificent mansion is located in a prestigious gated community and enjoys an enviable frontline location overlooking the Aloha Golf Course. Its timeless exterior and premium interior finishes strike the p…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$965,865
New development of apartments that offers a beautiful single-storey homes with large rooms, the option of 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces with beautiful panoramic views. They have a fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, heating and double glazing. The ground floor proper…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje