Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
30
Kazafani
13
Bellapais
8
Erdemit
11
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
134 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Ultra luxury villas for sale in Girne Ozanköy area . 4 Bedroom villas with private pool, und…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Detached Spacious Houses in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern side of Cypr…
$570,594
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$227,298
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Set amidst olive trees, wildflowers and gentle sea breezes, this 4+1 designer villa. Number …
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Villas in a Developed and Decent Location in Alsancak North Cyprus Girne, the pearl of Cypru…
$624,881
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Houses in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne The houses are located in an…
$679,168
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Number of floors 3
🌊 Ultra-luxurious 5+2 villa on the first sea line with a heated infinity pool – your dream h…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
$120,263
Leave a request
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
The exquisite residential complex, which occupies a privileged position at the tops of the K…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 611 m²
Unobstructed Sea View Villas with Comfy and Luxury Design in North Cyprus Girne is a fascina…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
$505,106
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Detached Villa with Private Garden in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a beautiful area that enj…
$516,306
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
$1,18M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Views in Esentepe Girne Girne is situated on the northern coa…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Sea and Beach in Lapta Girne Lapta is a popular living space located in Girn…
$488,585
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
$276,606
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Pools in a Complex in Karşıyaka, Girne Karşıyaka is a region of the Girne city o…
$570,594
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 725 m²
Unobstructed Sea View Villas with Comfy and Luxury Design in North Cyprus Girne is a fascina…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Special Design and Features in Bellapais Girne Girne is a historical and tourist…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
В продаже - Одноэтажная вилла 3 +1 с просторным салоном, тремя спальнями и большой террасой …
$186,408
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury-Concept Property with Panoramic Views in Prestigious Area in Northern Cyprus Bellapai…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Unblocked Views in Girne North Cyprus Girne is a popular city in North Cyprus. W…
$799,293
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
$993,452
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Girne Karşıyaka This detached villa is located in the Ka…
$2,38M
Leave a request

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go