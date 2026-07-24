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Villas in Erdemit, Northern Cyprus

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Trimithi
12
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12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive villa 3+1 in the mountains with its own swimming pool and panoramic views!We prese…
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Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
An exquisite residential complex occupying a privileged position on the peaks of the Kyrenia…
$1,04M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
$306,672
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$342,751
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
$258,566
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$423,327
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
$264,459
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$288,632
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$306,672
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
$390,856
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
$450,988
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$204,328
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Properties features in Erdemit, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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