  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
20
Spathariko
7
Bogazi
3
35 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$138,242
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$866,912
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
About the Villas  ÖTÜKEN 8 NESTS VILLAS is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas, bl…
$527,836
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Вилла класса люкс. Проект "Four Seasons Life", который предлагает четыре сезона роскошной ж…
$559,113
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near Picturesque Beached in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a well-developed ho…
$565,131
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Your Cozy Dream House in a picturesque Boise! ​​ The representation of the Projective -Mim…
$440,424
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both our…
$132,506
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-684   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance…
$531,332
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$561,741
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
“ Sea pearls and rdquo ;: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas and nbsp; In…
$276,251
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both o…
$160,800
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both our…
$138,267
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$783,272
Villa 4 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$147,458
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both our…
$132,506
Villa 5 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa 5+1 with private pool 3 minutes from the beach, IskeleSpacious villa of 250 m2 on a pl…
$429,540
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$117,967
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in one of the favorites and nbsp; Northern Cyprus complexes, excellent for both…
$226,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
“ Sea pearls ”: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas     By …
$264,741
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The characteristics of the villa: site area: 850 m2 is enough to create your garden or …
$943,767
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury apartment 3+1 in La Isla Villas - Modern life by the sea 🌊Immerse yourself in a pre…
$271,695
Villa in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 143 m²
Chic villas in an elite complex located only 600 meters from the picturesque shore of the se…
$341,967
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
villas 3+1 in the Sunrise complex in Yenbrandi. The area of ​​the land plot is 260 m2, the …
$264,255
Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both our…
$138,267
Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$613,733
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
“ Sea pearls and rdquo ;: Located in the center of. Iskele A total of 52 villas and nbsp; In…
$253,230
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$248,260
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The characteristics of the villa Square of the site 850 m2 - enough to create your gar…
$339,756
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa located in one of the favorite   complexes of Northern Cyprus, great for both o…
$167,073
Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
