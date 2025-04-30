Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Northern Cyprus

126 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 390 m²
Status: Villa Number of rooms: 3 + 1 Total area: 390 sq.m Bathroom: Combined Vie…
$631,501
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,314
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$715,567
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
$299,456
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
$390,736
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
About the Villa: Casa del Mare offers exclusive luxury villas designed to blend modern so…
$2,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
$239,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
·   Project,   located on a large plot of land integrated into the historical texture of the…
$751,646
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$180,275
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$423,327
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
$270,593
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
$227,298
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
$258,566
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$192,421
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
$737,389
Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Villas 2 + 1 for sale, 200 meters from the sea.-Chemical service, immediate delivery, walk t…
$156,342
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$318,698
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$204,328
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$288,512
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$378,830
Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$263,377
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$141,911
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 338 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
$264,459
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
$530,386
