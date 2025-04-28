Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Amvrosios
34
Agios Epiktitos
32
70 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
On the skirt of Bellapais, completed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 3 floors semi detached villa, roo…
$180,395
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
$463,014
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
$960,905
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$632,052
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
About Project Direct access to “the cove” beach 1 km to Korineum golf cours…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
$342,751
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
$164,160
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 700 m²
Villa with a total indoor area of 700 m & sup2; in a modern architectural style with views o…
$2,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$2,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Horizon 3+1 villa with swimming pool in Bahceli – exclusive offerHorizon is a collection of …
$490,687
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Moonlight Villas are 6 high quality and smart villas on the esentepe coast. 3 bedroom and 3 …
$811,932
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Prices from £129,950 3+1 Villas or 1+1, 2+ 1, 3+1 Apartments 1-2 Bathrooms Esentepe, si…
$162,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to …
$832,855
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 2
First we wanted to give information about the architect who. Century designed a special proj…
$2,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
$347,561
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$113,048
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
$581,712
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$288,512
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
Introduction My House Elegant is an exclusive residential project offering modern design, p…
$800,294
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
$258,566
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
$530,386
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 950 m²
Introduction My House Elegant is an exclusive residential project offering modern design, p…
$787,810
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 803 m²
About the Villas Three stunning villas offering 7, 5, and 2-bedroom options, designed for…
$5,46M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-662   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Esentepe – Distance to the sea 50-M – Distance to …
$976,226
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Home Close to the Sea in Esentepe Girne Girne stands out as the center of education…
$548,538
Villa 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
About Project 200m to “The Cove” Beach 1 km to Korineum Golf Course …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$216,354
Villa 5 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
$751,752
Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
