Villas for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
About the Project: Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus, …
$572,829
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
About the Project: Sprada Villas is a smart residential community in Yeni Boğaziçi, North…
$546,603
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 384 m²
About the Project: Magnolia Residence is a coastal community in Iskele, Northern Cyprus, …
$683,254
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
$175,107
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Majestic Villas – the epitome of luxury and elegance in North CyprusWelcome to DEMS Majestic…
$594,251
