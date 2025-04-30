Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
4
Kyrenia
34
Girne Belediyesi
144
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
70
53 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 2
Immerse yourself in a world of luxury and comfort on the beautiful island of North Cyprus, p…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Villa 4 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 1
Another project in Northern Cyprus in the Bahceli area. The project consists of 14 villas of…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villupremiumlassavidomoreigores, Naverniyreneki…
$1,26M
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 256 m²
The Will of Will is a unique project located just a few steps from the magnificent harbor an…
$662,276
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
·   Project,   located on a large plot of land integrated into the historical texture of the…
$751,646
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 180 m²
On the shores of the brilliant Mediterranean Sea, in the very heart of a secluded Entrust, t…
$2,65M
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
The villa complex is the epitome of luxury and harmony with nature, where the Mediterranean …
$2,05M
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 409 m²
A residential complex with villas, which are great for a comfortable life in Cyrian, and are…
$722,483
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 110 m²
The picturesque coastal area of ​​Esentepe is presented on sale unique 2+1 villas with a pri…
$612,421
Villa in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 143 m²
Chic villas in an elite complex located only 600 meters from the picturesque shore of the se…
$341,967
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The characteristics of the villa Square of the site 850 m2 - enough to create your gar…
$339,756
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 127 m²
villas in the residential complex in the Bogaz area. Mili of golden sands, secluded bays a…
$415,247
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Floor 1
What do you get: villas with a layout of 4+1 and 4+2 with your own pool. On construction: co…
$706,603
Villa 5 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are only 60 meters from the coast. Each v…
Price on request
Villa 3 rooms in Boğazköy, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Boğazköy, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1
Are you looking for a dream home with amazing sea views? Then this is an offer for you. We p…
Price on request
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
The exquisite residential complex, which occupies a privileged position at the tops of the K…
$1,04M
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 195 m²
Iskele Long Beach Villa Complex is a unique complex of 10 cozy villas, where modern architec…
$536,443
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Number of floors 2
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integrat…
$1,53M
Villa 5 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: a villa with a planning 4+1 with a personal pool On construction: the com…
$767,805
Villa 4 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3
Presented villas in the new complex in Karshyyak (garrne). The Will Complex consists of sepa…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/7
What do you get: three -story premium class villas in the prestigious district of Garnes on …
$717,731
Villa in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Area 345 m²
An exclusive complex of 8 villas in a modern style located in the unique village of Bellapai…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$489,126
Villa in Northern Cyprus
Villa
Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
The new complex of comfortable villas with a direct view of the Mediterranean Sea is located…
$963,311
Villa in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 656 m²
The project, which attracted attention with a double facade and an individual choice of mate…
$842,896
Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: villas and Townhai in a unique residential complex on the island of North C…
$528,561
