Villas for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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Villas in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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20 properties total found
Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 250 m²
Description of object: 3+1 Villa in La Isla Villas, North Cyprus Modern and spacious 3-bedr…
$460,121
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$624,105
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Description of the site: We offer a modern half-village in one of the most popular residenti…
$854,508
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnolia Residence consists of 5 detached villas, 6 semi-detached villas, and 36 apartments …
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$761,639
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$549,151
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$877,766
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Renowned Beaches in İskele Ötüken North Cyprus is one of the most secure cou…
$794,511
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Royal Sun Elite Residence | 3+1 Villa 🌴 For sale: a spacious 3+1 villa in the residential…
$290,608
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Storey 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Only 400m from the Sea 🌊🏡 A cozy 3-bedroom …
$383,426
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Life Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable a…
$92,554
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Description of object: 2+2 Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, North Cyprus Comfortable 2-bed…
$210,341
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near Picturesque Beached in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a well-developed ho…
$571,826
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Royal Sun, North Cyprus Compact and functional s…
$92,576
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Description of object: A spacious 3+1 townhouse on the Mediterranean coast with a private ga…
$243,206
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Corner 3+1 Villa in Sea Pearl Residence — Close to the Pool and the Sea 🌊🏡 A bea…
$398,763
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa 5+1 with private pool 3 minutes from the beach, IskeleSpacious villa of 250 m2 on a pl…
$429,540
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Вилла класса люкс. Проект "Four Seasons Life", который предлагает четыре сезона роскошной ж…
$559,113
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
The 3+1 Villas at Magnolia Residency offer a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and security.…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Two-storey 3+2 villa with a roof terrace in the Sea Pearl residence. The cost of the villa i…
$389,719
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