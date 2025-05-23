Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
30
Vasilia
9
Agridaki
9
Lapithos
5
54 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$150,329
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
$354,777
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
$1,50M
Villa 3 rooms in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Floor 1
The new villa project will be located on the first coastline in Lapta (North Cyprus). This i…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$715,567
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
$270,593
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
$270,593
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$263,377
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$976,761
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
$264,519
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
ID: CP-692   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta    – Distance to the sea -500M …
$612,403
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
PROJECT ID:  CP-775   TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the rema…
$278,683
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$204,448
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Mediterranean Villas🏡 Exclusive villas with sea views in Alsancak, North Cyprus📍 Location:Ne…
$394,605
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
$204,328
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$162,356
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 338 m²
$541,185
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
$180,395
Villa 5 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
$444,963
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
$805,765
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
$239,324
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$150,329
Villa 4 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3
Presented villas in the new complex in Karshyyak (garrne). The Will Complex consists of sepa…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
$156,336
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
$198,435
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$180,395
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$443,772
Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
