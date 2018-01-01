Amazing 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak
Distance to the sea -4000M
Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km
Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 218 m²- 460,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Redy To Move
FACILITIES:
Swwiming Pool
Terrace
private garden
On the 2 floors terrace on the roof
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
Experience the charm of Aslancak, Cyprus - a perfect blend of beauty and history. Discover stunning beaches, delve into ancient sites, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local markets. Unforgettable moments await in Aslancak, where every corner tells a fascinating story.
PROJECT ID:
CP-789
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -5000M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 199 m² - 385,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2024
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Parking
ACCOMMODATION
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
ID: CP-708
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -100M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2024
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
INDOOR POOL HEATED
CHILDREN'S PLAY GROUND
RESTAURANT
JACUZZI
BAR
SPA
FITNESS
SAUNA
STEAM ROOM
YOGA
GARDEN
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay,
meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
About Cyprus/ Kyrenia
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center.
Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center!
The project, which draws attention with its carefully designed landscaping, traditional yellow stone architecture of Cyprus, private beach, 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and children's playground, allows you to have a dreamlike experience without moving away from the city. knows.
18 hotels, restaurants, cafes, 3 pharmacies, 4 schools, health centers, markets and more are waiting for you within walking distance of the project. So you can benefit from all the advantages of being in the city.
Lounge
The project, where unique mountain and sea views meet, includes indoor and outdoor pool options as well as a private beach.
Have a barbecue with your loved ones on the terrace, enjoy the sea breeze on the balcony in front of your living room, or feel the sun on your skin in the garden.