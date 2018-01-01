  1. Realting.com
Amazing 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Alsancak

Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
€533,062
16
About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • ID: CP-791

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Alsancak

  • Distance to the sea -4000M
  • Distance to the Lefkoşa- 30km
  • Ercan Airport – 55 km

AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:

  • 4+1 - 218 m²- 460,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date:  Redy To Move

FACILITIES:

  • Swwiming Pool
  • Terrace
  • private garden
  • On the 2 floors terrace on the roof

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • Experience the charm of Aslancak, Cyprus - a perfect blend of beauty and history. Discover stunning beaches, delve into ancient sites, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local markets. Unforgettable moments await in Aslancak, where every corner tells a fascinating story.

 

 

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Parking
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 230.0
Price per m², EUR 2,318
Apartment price, EUR 527,790
New building location
Motides, Northern Cyprus

Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€373,947
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€844,969
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€911,837
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€216,000
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
€534,944
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€446,149
Area 209 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
PROJECT ID:  CP-789 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -5000M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 199 m² - 385,000 GBP SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024 FACILITIES: Swimming pool Parking ACCOMMODATION We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.  (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!  ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€844,969
Area 210 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-708   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 210 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HEATED CHILDREN'S PLAY GROUND RESTAURANT JACUZZI BAR SPA FITNESS SAUNA STEAM ROOM  YOGA GARDEN   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€416,907
Completion date: 2025
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center. Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center! The project, which draws attention with its carefully designed landscaping, traditional yellow stone architecture of Cyprus, private beach, 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and children's playground, allows you to have a dreamlike experience without moving away from the city. knows. 18 hotels, restaurants, cafes, 3 pharmacies, 4 schools, health centers, markets and more are waiting for you within walking distance of the project. So you can benefit from all the advantages of being in the city. Lounge The project, where unique mountain and sea views meet, includes indoor and outdoor pool options as well as a private beach. Have a barbecue with your loved ones on the terrace, enjoy the sea breeze on the balcony in front of your living room, or feel the sun on your skin in the garden.
Realting.com
Go