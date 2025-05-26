Apartment in a new building NCP-101 Tilia Luxury Villas is an exclusive villa development located near Karmi Village

About the Project:

Tilia Luxury Villas is an exclusive villa development located near Karmi Village in Edremit, Kyrenia, offering a tranquil lifestyle surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and sea views. With just 10 villas designed with exceptional craftsmanship, the project brings nature and modern luxury together. Featuring 4+1 and 5+2 layouts, each villa offers smart design, private pools, and bespoke rooftop and wellness amenities for a premium residential experience.

Key Points:

Only 10 exclusive villas near Karmi Village

Sea and mountain views in a nature-integrated setting

4+1 and 5+2 villa options with private pools and terraces

Gym, sauna, hamam, and hobby room in basement

VRV heating and cooling, aluminum double glazing, steel entry doors

Electric car charging, fireplace, rooftop BBQ and kitchen

Available Unit Types:

The homes at Tilia Luxury Villas are crafted for refined living with personalized design and outstanding specifications.

4+1 Villas with sea and mountain views

5+2 Villas with private spa and rooftop lounge



Location Highlights:

Tilia is located in Edremit, next to the scenic Karmi Village, well known for its peaceful ambiance, European influence, and natural charm.

Close to Kyrenia city center

Proximity to local cafés, restaurants, and cultural sites

Mountain foothill location with panoramic Mediterranean views



Facilities:

Tilia Luxury Villas offers exceptional amenities that reflect modern comfort and wellness lifestyle.

Private swimming pool (5×10 m) and fire pit

Rooftop kitchen and BBQ area

Double garage (closed/semi-closed)

Gym, sauna, hamam, and hobby room in basement

VRV system, central heating, electric vehicle charger



Payment Plan:

Tilia Luxury Villas offers a structured plan with a £5,000 reservation (valid for 2 weeks), followed by 35% down payment, 35% until key handover, and 30% at delivery (June 2026).

About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.