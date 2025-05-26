  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Apartment in a new building NCP-101 Tilia Luxury Villas is an exclusive villa development located near Karmi Village

Girne District, Northern Cyprus
ID: 27013
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Tilia Luxury Villas is an exclusive villa development located near Karmi Village in Edremit, Kyrenia, offering a tranquil lifestyle surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and sea views. With just 10 villas designed with exceptional craftsmanship, the project brings nature and modern luxury together. Featuring 4+1 and 5+2 layouts, each villa offers smart design, private pools, and bespoke rooftop and wellness amenities for a premium residential experience.

Key Points:

  • Only 10 exclusive villas near Karmi Village

  • Sea and mountain views in a nature-integrated setting

  • 4+1 and 5+2 villa options with private pools and terraces

  • Gym, sauna, hamam, and hobby room in basement

  • VRV heating and cooling, aluminum double glazing, steel entry doors

  • Electric car charging, fireplace, rooftop BBQ and kitchen

 

Available Unit Types:

The homes at Tilia Luxury Villas are crafted for refined living with personalized design and outstanding specifications.

  • 4+1 Villas with sea and mountain views

  • 5+2 Villas with private spa and rooftop lounge
     

 

Location Highlights:

Tilia is located in Edremit, next to the scenic Karmi Village, well known for its peaceful ambiance, European influence, and natural charm.

  • Close to Kyrenia city center

  • Proximity to local cafés, restaurants, and cultural sites

  • Mountain foothill location with panoramic Mediterranean views
     

 

Facilities:

Tilia Luxury Villas offers exceptional amenities that reflect modern comfort and wellness lifestyle.

  • Private swimming pool (5×10 m) and fire pit

  • Rooftop kitchen and BBQ area

  • Double garage (closed/semi-closed)

  • Gym, sauna, hamam, and hobby room in basement

  • VRV system, central heating, electric vehicle charger
     

 

Payment Plan:
Tilia Luxury Villas offers a structured plan with a £5,000 reservation (valid for 2 weeks), followed by 35% down payment, 35% until key handover, and 30% at delivery (June 2026).

About us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 353.0 – 545.0
Price per m², USD 2,377 – 2,904
Apartment price, USD 1,03M – 1,44M

Location on the map

Girne District, Northern Cyprus

