Apartment in a new building NCP-153 Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters

About the Project:

Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters from the sea in Karsiyaka, Northern Cyprus.the project includes 12 private villas with individual pools, advanced climate control, and spacious garden areas. Combining Mediterranean charm with modern comfort,



Key Points:

Prime location in Karsiyaka, just 400 meters from the sea

12 private villas with pools, gardens, and BBQ areas

Tropical & botanical landscaping for a serene environment

High-end finishings and central VRF & VRV systems

Private parking, mini kitchen, and outdoor living focus





Available Unit Types:

All villas feature generous layouts, private outdoor spaces, and high-spec finishings for comfortable and elegant coastal living.

3+1 Duplex Villa with Private Pool

4+1 Duplex Villa with Private Pool

Location Highlights:

Vavilia Serenity Villas is set in the tranquil coastal village of Karsiyaka, offering natural beauty, proximity to beaches, and easy access to Kyrenia.

400 meters to the beach

10 minutes to Lapta coastal walk

25 minutes to Kyrenia city center

Near markets, cafes, and hiking trails



Facilities:

This boutique villa community is designed for wellness, privacy, and outdoor living, with full access to the following features:

Private swimming pools for each villa

Garden BBQ & outdoor mini kitchens

Central VRF/VRV climate systems

Tropical and botanical landscaped gardens

Private parking and walkways

Secure gated access and low-density living

Payment Options:

Vavilia Serenity Villas offers a simple and flexible structure: 35% down payment, with the remaining 65% payable until key handover in September 2026. Installments can be monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly based on preference



