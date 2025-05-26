Apartment in a new building NCP-153 Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters

About the Project:
Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters from the sea in Karsiyaka, Northern Cyprus.the project includes 12 private villas with individual pools, advanced climate control, and spacious garden areas. Combining Mediterranean charm with modern comfort,
Key Points:
Prime location in Karsiyaka, just 400 meters from the sea
12 private villas with pools, gardens, and BBQ areas
Tropical & botanical landscaping for a serene environment
High-end finishings and central VRF & VRV systems
Private parking, mini kitchen, and outdoor living focu
Available Unit Types:
All villas feature generous layouts, private outdoor spaces, and high-spec finishings for comfortable and elegant coastal living.
3+1 Duplex Villa with Private Pool
4+1 Duplex Villa with Private Pool
Location Highlights:
Vavilia Serenity Villas is set in the tranquil coastal village of Karsiyaka, offering natural beauty, proximity to beaches, and easy access to Kyrenia.
400 meters to the beach
10 minutes to Lapta coastal walk
25 minutes to Kyrenia city center
Near markets, cafes, and hiking trails
Facilities:
This boutique villa community is designed for wellness, privacy, and outdoor living, with full access to the following features:
Private swimming pools for each villa
Garden BBQ & outdoor mini kitchens
Central VRF/VRV climate systems
Tropical and botanical landscaped gardens
Private parking and walkways
Secure gated access and low-density living
Payment Options:
Vavilia Serenity Villas offers a simple and flexible structure: 35% down payment, with the remaining 65% payable until key handover in September 2026. Installments can be monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly based on preference
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.