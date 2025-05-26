Apartment in a new building NCP-153 Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters

  1. Realting.com
  Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters

Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters

Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$509,213
9
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Town
    Lefka

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters from the sea in Karsiyaka, Northern Cyprus.the project includes 12 private villas with individual pools, advanced climate control, and spacious garden areas. Combining Mediterranean charm with modern comfort,

Key Points:

  • Prime location in Karsiyaka, just 400 meters from the sea

  • 12 private villas with pools, gardens, and BBQ areas

  • Tropical & botanical landscaping for a serene environment

  • High-end finishings and central VRF & VRV systems

  • Private parking, mini kitchen, and outdoor living focu


 

Available Unit Types:

All villas feature generous layouts, private outdoor spaces, and high-spec finishings for comfortable and elegant coastal living.

  • 3+1 Duplex Villa with Private Pool

  • 4+1 Duplex Villa with Private Pool

 

Location Highlights:

Vavilia Serenity Villas is set in the tranquil coastal village of Karsiyaka, offering natural beauty, proximity to beaches, and easy access to Kyrenia.

  • 400 meters to the beach

  • 10 minutes to Lapta coastal walk

  • 25 minutes to Kyrenia city center

  • Near markets, cafes, and hiking trails
     

Facilities:

This boutique villa community is designed for wellness, privacy, and outdoor living, with full access to the following features:

  • Private swimming pools for each villa

  • Garden BBQ & outdoor mini kitchens

  • Central VRF/VRV climate systems

  • Tropical and botanical landscaped gardens

  • Private parking and walkways

  • Secure gated access and low-density living

 

Payment Options:

Vavilia Serenity Villas offers a simple and flexible structure: 35% down payment, with the remaining 65% payable until key handover in September 2026. Installments can be monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly based on preference

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 185.0 – 245.0
Price per m², USD 2,331 – 2,753
Apartment price, USD 509,213 – 571,144

Location on the map

Lefka, Northern Cyprus

Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located just 400 meters
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
from
$509,213
