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Pool Apartments for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
1003
Trikomo
861
Bogazi
39
Gastria
32
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272 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 5/14
Spacious apartment 2+1 with sea views in Abelia Residence 🌊✨We offer for sale a spacious apa…
$221,495
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/10
Stylish apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 65 square meters. on the 7th floor in a finished com…
$107,599
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2 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/9
🇬🇧 Fully Furnished 2+1 Apartment with Partial Sea View in Sea Life Residence 🌊✨ A fully f…
$153,033
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/13
Sea View 2+1 Apartment in Panorama Long Beach 🌊✨ A spacious 2-bedroom apartment is availa…
$362,446
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/9
Sea Life Residence | Sea Shell Block | 2+1 🌊 For sale: apartment in the fully completed S…
$137,733
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment in Caesar Resort I, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy fully furnished 1-bedroom apa…
$98,115
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
Bright 1+1 Apartment with Large Terrace in Royal Sun Elite 🌴☀️ A cozy and fully furnished…
$130,860
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/7
Sea View Studio 200m from the Beach — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A bright studio apartm…
$90,611
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/14
Studio Apartment in Abelia Residence, Boğaz 🌊 A cozy fully furnished studio apartment is …
$69,590
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Luxury apartment by the sea in North Cyprus with panoramic views and private roof terraceNor…
$194,549
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Недвижимость Северного Кипра: квартира 2+1 с видом на море в Grand Sapphire Resort — элитное…
$293,157
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you an apartment 1 + 1 in the picturesque city of Iskele North Cyprus! This modern …
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Bright 1+1 Apartment Overlooking the Pool in Caesar Blue 🌊☀️ A cozy and fully furnished 1…
$120,726
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 10/17
Spacious 3+1 Sea View Apartment — Grand Sapphire, Block F2 🌊 A spacious 3+1 apartment in …
$399,236
VAT
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Penthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse in Caesar Resort II with 24-Month Interest-Free Payment Plan 🌴🌊 A spacious pent…
$429,621
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/9
1+1 Apartment Just One Minute from Long Beach 🌊🏖 For sale: apartment in the fully complet…
$108,032
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2 bedroom apartment in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique combination of luxury, comfort and tranquility in Northern Cyprus.In the heart of T…
$264,380
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/6
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Sea Shell Complex Sea view and courtyard view Fully furnis…
$113,382
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2-Bedroom Townhouse in Royal Sun Residence, Long Beach 🌴🌊 A cozy 2-bedroom townhouse (2+1…
$190,993
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 9/10
A spacious 1-bedroom apartment (1+1) is available for sale in Caesar Resort, Phase 6, Arcadi…
$88,381
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Northern Cyprus real estate: 1+1 apartment by the sea in Long Beach at Mackenzie Residence N…
$86,481
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Fully Furnished 1+1 Ground Floor Apartment — Royal Sun Elite, Long Beach 🌴 A cozy 1+1 apa…
$102,813
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/11
Offer of the day!Ready apartment with two bedrooms in the largest complex in Cyprus: 18 swim…
$121,178
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/10
2+1 Apartment in Caesar Resort & SPA, Northern Cyprus TRAFO and VAT paid. Fully furnished…
$100,043
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
North Cyprus property: stylish 1+1 apartment in Sea Life complex near Long Beach - ready for…
$93,277
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3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
North Cyprus townhouse will catch your attention!So, we present you a complex, the central e…
$469,051
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/13
Stylish Sea View 1+1 Apartment — Panorama Long Beach 🌅🌊 A modern and cozy 1+1 apartment i…
$262,247
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Studio in Royal Sun Elite Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy studio apartment is av…
$85,549
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Studio with Sleeping Niche in a Prestigious Seaside Complex 🌊 For sale: a stylish and wel…
$96,808
VAT
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Property types in İskele District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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