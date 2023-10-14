Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/9
Apartments 2+1 in the complex Abelia Residence in Boaz 🔹Initial installment £99.820, balanc…
€192,000
2 room apartment with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
ID: CP-628   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -350M – L…
€150,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/13
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€271,748
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/13
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€107,151
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/12
ID: CP-619   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -280M – Larna…
€323,450
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
€81,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 11/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
€237,280
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
€156,105
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€662,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 14/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€730,572
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€358,418
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 7/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€345,929
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 6/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€334,690
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 10/28
A hotel concept residence consisting of 4 residential blocks, one of which will serve as a h…
€301,144
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 10/28
A hotel concept residence consisting of 4 residential blocks, one of which will serve as a h…
€339,536
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Area 51 m²
A chic facility is located near the sandy beach on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Thes…
€135,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
€196,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
The resort is located on the south side of the Karpas Peninsula, in the recently developing …
€330,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€69,039
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with elevator in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with elevator
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€71,121
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€173,008
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€79,930
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€110,033
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
€63,898
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€89,388
2 room apartment with intercom, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with intercom, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€71,231
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with furniture in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with furniture
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€108,490
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
€323,826
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€128,106

