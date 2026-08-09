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Seaview Apartments for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
1003
Trikomo
861
Bogazi
39
Gastria
32
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272 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 5/14
Spacious apartment 2+1 with sea views in Abelia Residence 🌊✨We offer for sale a spacious apa…
$221,495
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2 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/9
🇬🇧 Fully Furnished 2+1 Apartment with Partial Sea View in Sea Life Residence 🌊✨ A fully f…
$153,033
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2 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/13
Sea View 2+1 Apartment in Panorama Long Beach 🌊✨ A spacious 2-bedroom apartment is availa…
$362,446
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$234,309
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/7
Sea View Studio 200m from the Beach — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A bright studio apartm…
$90,611
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you an apartment 1 + 1 in the picturesque city of Iskele North Cyprus! This modern …
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 10/17
Spacious 3+1 Sea View Apartment — Grand Sapphire, Block F2 🌊 A spacious 3+1 apartment in …
$399,236
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 9/10
Properties within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is situated in t…
$393,490
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats Near to Sea and Beach in North Cyprus, İskele İskele region is located on the east sid…
$226,347
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2 bedroom apartment in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique combination of luxury, comfort and tranquility in Northern Cyprus.In the heart of T…
$264,380
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
FOUR SEASONS LIFE II – Last 1+1 loft in Northern Cyprus, Iskele BogazSecure the last availab…
$183,000
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the Famous Beaches of North Cyprus in İskele The renowned beach area of Long B…
$141,077
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale in a Well-Developed Compound in North Cyrus İskele İskele, the pearl of …
$162,126
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$201,587
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$399,824
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Pool in North Cyprus İskele İskele, a developing area of…
$205,928
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats with High Rental Income Potential in Iskele North Cyprus Iskele is located on the nort…
$437,211
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/13
Stylish Sea View 1+1 Apartment — Panorama Long Beach 🌅🌊 A modern and cozy 1+1 apartment i…
$262,247
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/17
Studio Apartment with Sea View in Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌅 A studio apartment with a …
$101,708
VAT
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$186,703
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Amenities in İskele Cyprus Located on…
$301,417
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$255,423
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 12/18
Apartments with Swimming Pool in North Cyprus Iskele with Wonderful Sea View Iskele, North C…
$342,865
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 7/10
Special Design Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele Located on the northern side o…
$321,005
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 25/31
High-Floor Studio with Sea View — Grand Sapphire, Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment…
$152,004
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 9
Chic Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus İskele İskele (Trikomo) is l…
$431,273
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$140,027
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments for Sale in a Well-Developed Compound in North Cyrus İskele İskele, the pearl of …
$909,856
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Ötüken İskele Cyprus is the third biggest isl…
$214,267
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Property types in İskele District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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