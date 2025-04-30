Show property on map Show properties list
  Northern Cyprus
  İskele District
  Residential
  Apartment
  Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
452
Trikomo
382
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
33
Bogazi
24
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Area 119 m²
A residential luxurious complex, combining the highest standards with a classic sophisticate…
$195,674
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments of studio-penthouses. The luxu…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$155,523
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$80,641
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Furnished one-bedroom apartment 68 m2 in a SPA complex next to the sandy beach of Long Beach…
$109,618
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$65,896
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Premium apartment 1+1 with panoramic sea and swimming pool viewsLuxury, style and spectacula…
$215,148
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
A new exclusive low -rise complex, where you will find calm, combined with the advantages of…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
For Sale 1+0 Luxury Apartment at Grand Sapphire Resort 7 Stars İskele Cyprus 📍1+0 – Studio…
$115,691
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/43
🔑 A turnkey apartment in a luxury complex on the coast🔥 Possible 5% discount💹 Instalments up…
$185,165
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
$47,118
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
A new elegant residential complex in the area of ​​a sincel at 700 m from the Long Beach Bea…
Price on request
