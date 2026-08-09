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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

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Iskele Belediyesi
1003
Trikomo
861
Bogazi
39
Gastria
32
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168 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$234,309
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats in a Project with Security and Rich Amenities in İskele North Cyprus North Cyprus is a…
$159,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in İskele North Cyprus Located in the northeast o…
$215,290
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Near Famous Beaches in North Cyprus Yeni Iskele The island of Cyprus is …
$155,965
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 9/10
Properties within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is situated in t…
$393,490
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2 bedroom apartment in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique combination of luxury, comfort and tranquility in Northern Cyprus.In the heart of T…
$264,380
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale in a Well-Developed Compound in North Cyrus İskele İskele, the pearl of …
$162,126
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/11
Luxury 2+1 Apartment with Panoramic Sea and Mountain Views – Edelweiss Residence, Iskele …
$140,060
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$201,587
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$399,824
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Flats in a Project with Security and Rich Amenities in İskele North Cyprus North Cyprus is a…
$172,789
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$186,703
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$255,423
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 7/10
Special Design Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele Located on the northern side o…
$321,005
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/9
Sea Life Residence | Sea Shell Block | 2+1 🌊 For sale: apartment in the fully completed S…
$138,274
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/2
Real Estate in a Complex near Sea with Pool in İskele Boğaz Located in the eastern end of No…
$255,158
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 9
Chic Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus İskele İskele (Trikomo) is l…
$431,273
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$140,027
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments for Sale in a Well-Developed Compound in North Cyrus İskele İskele, the pearl of …
$909,856
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate in Complex with Private Beach in İskele Bahçeler Cyprus Island, located on the M…
$290,093
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$399,824
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$280,944
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$290,093
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$257,808
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1 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Affordable 1+1 Apartment with Mountain Views in Sea View Resort 🌿⛰️ A cozy 1-bedroom apar…
$58,997
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in İskele North Cyprus Located in the northeast o…
$347,988
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 13/17
1-Bedroom Apartment with Panoramic Views in Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌅 A stylish fully …
$146,329
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/10
Special Design Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele Located on the northern side o…
$193,523
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$226,407
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Property types in İskele District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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