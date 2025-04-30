Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

26 properties total found
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$134,671
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium residence with swimming pools and a beach club at 500 meters from the sea, Iskel…
$119,633
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 9
Apartments of the studio on the 9th floor in the grandiose complex in the sincel Grand Sapph…
$125,836
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/30
Studio flat for sale in İskele Longbeach district, to open your doors to a unique and luxuri…
$137,582
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pools and a spa center at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, North…
$116,408
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5
Apartments 1+1 in conjunction with full infrastructure, pools and restaurants of Caesar Res…
$82,926
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus The …
$103,245
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 6
Apartments 1+1 in the largest complex in the Caesar Resort3 spaces, the Amelius block on th…
$106,960
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 16/29
In the İskele Longbeach area, 7-star project for you to open your doors to a unique and luxu…
$192,296
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
$80,526
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$80,641
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$74,881
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$74,766
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$114,050
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,050
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The sale of a large new studio apartment, 2024 You can convert into 1+1 , with 2 windows …
$75,501
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Premium apartment 1+1 with panoramic sea and swimming pool viewsLuxury, style and spectacula…
$215,148
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
$86,401
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
For Sale 1+0 Luxury Apartment at Grand Sapphire Resort 7 Stars İskele Cyprus 📍1+0 – Studio…
$115,691
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Studio apartments with a niche in the largest complex in Caesar Resort, Rufus block on the …
$80,535
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Leave a request

