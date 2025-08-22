Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
About the Project: CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz, Iskel…
$83,541
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$160,344
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$173,125
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$96,439
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$292,802
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$267,238
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,63M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$104,572
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 272 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$695,985
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,32M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 241 m²
$168,477
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$139,429
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$218,439
3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$454,600
3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$128,972
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$84,239
