Apartments with garage for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
452
Trikomo
382
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
33
Bogazi
24
11 properties total found
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
The 9 villas called Dimora with 4 bedrooms & swimming pool are the crown jewel of the Medite…
$267,569
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 6/11
OCEAN LIFE RESIDENCE - CONDITIONS OF SALE ● GENERAL INFORMATION ▪ Number of Blocks: 21 …
$182,433
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/17
LUXURY HOLIDAYS FOR EVERYONE Hospitality and comfort Whether you are planning a family hol…
$259,055
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
$190,389
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
For Sale 1+0 Luxury Apartment at Grand Sapphire Resort 7 Stars İskele Cyprus 📍1+0 – Studio…
$115,691
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/15
Welcome To Caesar Palm Jumeirah Caesar Palm Jumeirah is a breathtaking complex of 7 high-ri…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
A new elegant residential complex in the area of ​​a sincel at 700 m from the Long Beach Bea…
Price on request
