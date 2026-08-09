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Apartments for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
1003
Trikomo
861
Bogazi
39
Gastria
32
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1 032 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 5/14
Spacious apartment 2+1 with sea views in Abelia Residence 🌊✨We offer for sale a spacious apa…
$221,495
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/10
Stylish apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 65 square meters. on the 7th floor in a finished com…
$107,599
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2 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/9
🇬🇧 Fully Furnished 2+1 Apartment with Partial Sea View in Sea Life Residence 🌊✨ A fully f…
$153,033
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/13
Sea View 2+1 Apartment in Panorama Long Beach 🌊✨ A spacious 2-bedroom apartment is availa…
$362,446
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Apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/11
Four Seasons STUDIO - 38m2 PentHause Studio Penthouse with a roof terrace TOTAL - 76m2 Pa…
$123,748
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 13/22
$179,334
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/16
$156,238
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/9
Sea Life Residence | Sea Shell Block | 2+1 🌊 For sale: apartment in the fully completed S…
$137,733
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Description of object: Studio Apartment in Caesar Resort, North Cyprus Modern and functiona…
$85,868
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment in Caesar Resort I, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy fully furnished 1-bedroom apa…
$98,115
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
Description of object: ✨ Studio Apartment in Abelia Residence - Modern Comfort in a Peaceful…
$93,339
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/11
$210,581
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 5/16
$247,942
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 11/11
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$234,309
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 14/22
$183,409
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats in a Project with Security and Rich Amenities in İskele North Cyprus North Cyprus is a…
$159,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in İskele North Cyprus Located in the northeast o…
$215,290
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
Bright 1+1 Apartment with Large Terrace in Royal Sun Elite 🌴☀️ A cozy and fully furnished…
$130,860
VAT
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 8/16
$249,980
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/7
Sea View Studio 200m from the Beach — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A bright studio apartm…
$90,611
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/14
Studio Apartment in Abelia Residence, Boğaz 🌊 A cozy fully furnished studio apartment is …
$69,590
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 6/16
$243,187
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Luxury apartment by the sea in North Cyprus with panoramic views and private roof terraceNor…
$194,549
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Недвижимость Северного Кипра: квартира 2+1 с видом на море в Grand Sapphire Resort — элитное…
$293,157
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1 bedroom apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer you an apartment 1 + 1 in the picturesque city of Iskele North Cyprus! This modern …
Price on request
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Near Famous Beaches in North Cyprus Yeni Iskele The island of Cyprus is …
$155,965
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1 bedroom apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Bright 1+1 Apartment Overlooking the Pool in Caesar Blue 🌊☀️ A cozy and fully furnished 1…
$120,726
VAT
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3 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/11
$264,925
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3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 10/17
Spacious 3+1 Sea View Apartment — Grand Sapphire, Block F2 🌊 A spacious 3+1 apartment in …
$399,236
VAT
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Property types in İskele District

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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