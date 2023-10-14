Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
€115,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/9
Apartments 2+1 in the complex Abelia Residence in Boaz 🔹Initial installment £99.820, balanc…
€192,000
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Just a few steps away from the golden sands, with its business and entertainment centers bal…
€161,710
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
ID: CP-723   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -170M – Distan…
€165,630
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/6
ID: CP-719   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -200M – Distan…
€195,472
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-715   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -50 M – Dis…
€304,393
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
ID: CP-701   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -300M – Distan…
€119,847
3 room apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/5
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Dist…
€220,127
2 room apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Dist…
€171,210
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Dist…
€134,522
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
ID: CP-683   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -500M – Dista…
€228,163
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
ID: CP-678   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -100M – Distan…
€189,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-674   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -900M – Di…
€192,174
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-660   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -50M – Distanc…
€409,145
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-659   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / İskele Merkez   – Distance to the sea -15…
€186,546
Penthouse 4 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-658   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Long Beach – Distance to the sea -250M – Distanc…
€600,000
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-655   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz   – Distance to the sea -800M – Di…
€186,772
Penthouse 2 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/7
ID: CP-640   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -550 m – Distance …
€300,000
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-629   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele – Distance to the sea -400M – Supermarkets 3…
€219,900
2 room apartment with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
ID: CP-628   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -350M – L…
€150,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/13
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€271,748
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/13
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€164,847
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/13
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€107,151
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/12
ID: CP-619   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -280M – Larna…
€323,450
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with elevator, with parking
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-615   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -600M – Distance to …
€286,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
€81,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 11/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
€237,280
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 12/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
€156,105
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 7/13
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – E…
€146,114
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€662,000

