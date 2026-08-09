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Studios for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

;
Iskele Belediyesi
230
Trikomo
204
Bogazi
7
Gastria
6
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232 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 13/22
$179,334
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/16
$156,238
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 14/22
$183,409
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TekceTekce
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/7
Sea View Studio 200m from the Beach — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A bright studio apartm…
$90,611
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/14
Studio Apartment in Abelia Residence, Boğaz 🌊 A cozy fully furnished studio apartment is …
$69,590
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Studio apartment in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/18
On sale is a spacious bright studio of 42 sqm + 8 sqm balcony, which offers a beautiful view…
$82,665
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 18/22
$196,995
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 16/22
$186,806
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 9/22
$165,748
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! A …
$70,101
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/12
Live in Your Own Apartment in Cyprus – “Abelia” Project 🏖 Luxury residential complex just…
Price on request
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/16
$149,445
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/16
$180,692
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Studio apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/11
Panoramic Studio for Sale in Caesar Blu Key advantages: Stunning Mediterranean S…
$85,370
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Studio in CourtYard Complex, Northern Cyprus Fully furnished studio with all appliances i…
$129,388
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/16
Studio Apartment in Royal Life (Poseidon), Northern Cyprus Fully furnished with all ap…
$73,365
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 20/22
$204,468
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Studio in Royal Sun Elite Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy studio apartment is av…
$85,549
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/16
$139,935
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1 room studio apartment in Gastria, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Studio with Sleeping Niche in a Prestigious Seaside Complex 🌊 For sale: a stylish and wel…
$96,808
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/17
Studio Apartment with Sea View in Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌅 A studio apartment with a …
$101,708
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 20/22
$212,619
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/16
$178,654
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 21/22
Price on request
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 25/31
High-Floor Studio with Sea View — Grand Sapphire, Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment…
$152,004
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/16
$160,313
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Ready Studio with Sleeping Niche & Pantheon View — Caesar Resort III 🌊🏖 A stylish studio …
$142,793
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 18/22
$205,147
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 11/13
Bright Studio on the 11th Floor — Edelweiss, Long Beach 🌊🌴 A cozy and bright studio apart…
$82,414
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Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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