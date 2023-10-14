Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
€115,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/10
For sale is a studio 46 KV.M. in the largest residential complex "RESORT" in Northern Cyprus…
€114,370
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Area 51 m²
A chic facility is located near the sandy beach on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Thes…
€135,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Caesars Resort Studio Apartments in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Caesars Resort Studio Apartments
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/12
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
€45,916

