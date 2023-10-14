Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. İskele District
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-715   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -50 M – Dis…
€304,393
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-674   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -900M – Di…
€192,174
Penthouse 4 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-658   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Long Beach – Distance to the sea -250M – Distanc…
€600,000
Penthouse 2 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/7
ID: CP-640   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -550 m – Distance …
€300,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
€662,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with public pool in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with public pool
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Price on request
Penthouse 1 room with Caesars Resort 3 and 4 Bedroom Penthouse Apartments in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with Caesars Resort 3 and 4 Bedroom Penthouse Apartments
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 12/12
This modern and sleek resort built by Afik Group is situated in Long Beach, Iskele and is on…
€258,622
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
€323,826
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sauna, with bathroom in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with sauna, with bathroom
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€164,324
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€128,106

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir