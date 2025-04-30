Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Gazimagusa Belediyesi
180
Akanthou
41
Tatlisu Belediyesi
41
32 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex in eastern Kyrenia, Bahceli district offers you the Bahamas. The p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The complex, located in the best coastal area of ​​Entrosentepe in the Northern Cyprus, offe…
$119,210
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new project of a conceptual residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The grounds will feat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Yenibogaz district. The project…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$130,720
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
The new residential complex is located in the Yenibogaz district. The project with a closed …
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Area 47 m²
In a new residential complex located in Eni-Bogramichi, you will find the embodiment of mode…
$168,579
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
We present a low-rise closed and guarded residential complex located in Yenibogaz. The compl…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
What do you get: apartments in the picturesque sleeping area of ​​Famagusta, which offers a …
$116,840
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The Tatlysu area in Northern Cyprus is famous for its landscapes and beautiful bays. And the…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale project -Klassalum -based on -bui…
$74,555
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
hillside – Stylish Studyumoryavtlysu 🌊 Minephanticular complexes of the 500 meter -free
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment 2+1, with a total area of 70 m2 in the Bahceli complex under constru…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Area 36 m²
We are pleased to announce the launch of sales of apartments in a unique residential complex…
$59,315
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Masterpiece among penthouses: style, comfort and unique layout!For sale exclusive penthouse …
$223,559
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
In the area of ​​Bakhcheli in full swing is the construction of a new project of a residenti…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
We welcome you to paradise on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea: a new premium project in t…
$195,070
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 82 m²
New apartment complex in Girne, Esentepe / Bahceli district.Total area: 4,387 m2.3-storey bl…
$162,696
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The first eco-complex in Northern Cyprus with a unique wellness concept, including a profess…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 43 m²
The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque Tatlysa district on the fir…
$279,662
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$204,713
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The new residential complex is located in the developing area of ​​Tatlysu. A luxurious proj…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
Residential complex: a new standard of comfort and luxury in Tatlysa. The residential comp…
$156,418
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a residential complex on a special area of ​​land located…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The project will …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a New Project with a cozy park zone in the village of Yenibogaz…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a New Project to Yenibogaz in Northern Cyprus, which will consi…
Price on request
Leave a request

