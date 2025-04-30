Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Gazimagusa Belediyesi
180
Akanthou
41
Tatlisu Belediyesi
41
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Status: apartment  Number of rooms: 1 ( 1 + 1 ) Total area: 60sq.m Balcony: terrace…
$159,181
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
About the Project: This luxurious 4-bedroom detached villa offers an exceptional living e…
$719,615
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
listing id: cp-173 0+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxurio…
$120,329
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Brand new homes with direct sea views in North Cyprus New premium class project which is …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1/2
$234,514
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
$85,526
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment Details: This elegant 1-bedroom penthouse offers: • 75 m² of well-designed l…
$113,640
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • High quality construction materials • 1 & 2 bedroom ground floor and penth…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the se…
$127,477
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
$191,357
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Esentepe region Located only 200 meters t…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 9
Status: Apartment Number of rooms: 1 (1+1) Total area: 62 sq.m. View: sea view Renov…
$147,421
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 14/32
complex Grand Sapphire builds a developer who works with the best architects in design u…
$203,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, a beach club and a spa on the first sea line, Esentepe, N…
$189,983
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
$113,274
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas, Alsancak, Northern Cyprus We offer apar…
$239,434
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$285,812
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
listing ID: CP-173  1+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxuri…
$194,882
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-792 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Am…
$139,865
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
Status: StudioNumber of rooms: 1Total area: 46 sq.m.View: sea, mountainsRenovation: Design p…
$148,128
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Listing ID : CP-173  2+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxur…
$314,273
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxurious development by NorthernLAND,…
$1,78M
Leave a request

Property types in Gazimağusa District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go