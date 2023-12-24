UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Gazimağusa District
Studios
Studios for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Clear all
31 property total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1
46 m²
10
€134,343
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1
1
45 m²
3/5
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
€62,547
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Северный Кипр недвижимость
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1
1
50 m²
5/9
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Северный Кипр недвижимость
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1
1
45 m²
1/2
Studio in a low-rise complex on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, a feathery coastal dini…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Северный Кипр недвижимость
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1
1
47 m²
1/1
PROJECT ID: CP-737 TERMS OF PAYMENT: Excellent investment opportunity for …
€42,923
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
55 m²
5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
€140,191
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
45 m²
3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
45 m²
4
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€102,468
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
45 m²
5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
36 m²
1
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой и мебелью: Холодильник;…
€87,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
€75,400
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1
1
48 m²
Studio 48 m ² in an elite complex 5 minutes from the beach. The project will be located on t…
€99,125
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
51 m²
1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€135,183
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1
50 m²
10
Studio with a total area of 50 sq.m, balcony 9 sq.m, as well as studios with a niche. The de…
€150,183
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1
45 m²
20
Studio, total area 45 sq.m, balcony 7 sq.m. Deadline 2025-2027 .The price depends on the del…
€134,292
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1
1
43 m²
We are here with a brand new project in Tatlısu. The project is located on 40 decares o…
€157,376
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1
1
43 m²
1
ID: CP-727 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
€156,869
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
46 m²
11
Studio, 46 sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean finish: built-in kitchen, …
€103,808
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1
46 m²
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
37 m²
€72,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, bargaining possible
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1
47 m²
€74,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
1
40 m²
11/13
€99,326
Recommend
1
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1
1
7/22
Studio for sale 45 sq.m. in a residential comfort complex of the class "Palma Jumeirah", loc…
€122,774
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
1
49 m²
11/15
Grand Sapphire F blocks Studio apartment with installment options!
€95,175
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1
58 m²
Строящийся комплекс. Гарантия аренды студии 450 фунтов стерлингов в месяц. Гарантия ар…
€123,415
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
€102,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1
€188,249
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1
1
60 m²
2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
€76,419
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2
1
118 m²
2
Это современный жилой комплекс, разработанный и спроектированный застройщиками Северного Кип…
€100,197
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
2
1
91 m²
1
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов. Дата ввода в эксплуатацию март 2022 г. Полностью с ремон…
€64,723
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
