  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Gazimağusa District
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

31 property total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
€134,343
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
€62,547
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/9
€56,000
1 room studio apartment in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Studio in a low-rise complex on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, a feathery coastal dini…
€120,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
PROJECT ID:  CP-737 TERMS OF PAYMENT: Excellent investment opportunity for …
€42,923
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
€140,191
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€105,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€102,468
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой и мебелью: Холодильник;…
€87,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
€75,400
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Studio 48 m ² in an elite complex 5 minutes from the beach. The project will be located on t…
€99,125
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€135,183
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 10
Studio with a total area of 50 sq.m, balcony 9 sq.m, as well as studios with a niche. The de…
€150,183
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 20
Studio, total area 45 sq.m, balcony 7 sq.m. Deadline 2025-2027 .The price depends on the del…
€134,292
1 room studio apartment in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We are here with a brand new project in Tatlısu. The project is located on 40 decares o…
€157,376
1 room studio apartment in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distanc…
€156,869
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio, 46 sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean finish: built-in kitchen, …
€103,808
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
€90,000
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Area 37 m²
€72,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, bargaining possible in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, bargaining possible
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
€74,000
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 11/13
€99,326
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/22
Studio for sale 45 sq.m. in a residential comfort complex of the class "Palma Jumeirah", loc…
€122,774
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/15
Grand Sapphire F blocks Studio apartment with installment options! 
€95,175
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Строящийся комплекс. Гарантия аренды студии 450 фунтов стерлингов в месяц. Гарантия ар…
€123,415
Studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
€102,732
2 room Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
€188,249
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
€76,419
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
Это современный жилой комплекс, разработанный и спроектированный застройщиками Северного Кип…
€100,197
1 room studio apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Новый комплекс вилл и апартаментов. Дата ввода в эксплуатацию март 2022 г. Полностью с ремон…
€64,723
