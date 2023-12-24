Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Gazimağusa District
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the M…
€116,953
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
The 9 villas called Dimora with 4 bedrooms & swimming pool are the crown jewel of the Medite…
€242,668
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты 2+1 Лофт таунхаус в строящемся, современном комплексе La Isla Villas расположенн…
€233,652
Leave a request

Mir