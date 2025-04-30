Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

16 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$130,720
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The Tatlysu area in Northern Cyprus is famous for its landscapes and beautiful bays. And the…
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
Floor 1
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Masterpiece among penthouses: style, comfort and unique layout!For sale exclusive penthouse …
$223,559
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 24
Modern residence with a garden and swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Norther…
$140,022
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the se…
$127,477
Penthouse 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located right on the seashore in the Bakhcheli area. The complex is desig…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 12
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$204,713
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
$69,121
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a residential complex on a special area of ​​land located…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence with a swimming pool, a business center and a park, Tatlisu, Northern Cypru…
$162,430
1 room apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a New Project with a cozy park zone in the village of Yenibogaz…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the Tatlisu area, which is famous for low-rise buildings and n…
Price on request
