Seaview Apartments for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Gazimagusa Belediyesi
180
Akanthou
41
Tatlisu Belediyesi
41
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Experience Ultimate Coastal Luxury at Ultramarine Nuance direct on the Beach Introductio…
$317,704
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The complex, located in the best coastal area of ​​Entrosentepe in the Northern Cyprus, offe…
$119,210
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
1 room studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
We offer you a 46 m2 studio with a private garden of 12 m2 in a luxurious new complex. This …
$101,014
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
About the Studio Apartments The Grand Studio Apartments at La Casalia offer 48m² of moder…
$206,113
3 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
About the Apartment TUZLA VIVIENDA SOLIDA offers modern, high-end apartments designed for l…
$180,078
1 bedroom apartment in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Status: apartment  Number of rooms: 1 ( 1 + 1 ) Total area: 60sq.m Balcony: terrace…
$159,181
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$130,720
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
2 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the Apartment TUZLA VIVIENDA SOLIDA offers modern, high-end apartments designed for l…
$148,774
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
About the Project: This luxurious 4-bedroom detached villa offers an exceptional living e…
$719,615
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
listing id: cp-173 0+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxurio…
$120,329
1 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Introduction C’est La Vie is a stunning seafront development in Bahceli, North Cyprus, bl…
$210,059
1 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 8/22
$263,268
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Brand new homes with direct sea views in North Cyprus New premium class project which is …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Experience Ultimate Coastal Luxury at Ultramarine Nuance direct on the Beach Introductio…
$185,067
1 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Luxurious Seaside Living at K Islands, Northern Cyprus Discover K Islands, a premium seaf…
$225,644
3 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Listing Id:CP-164   Property Features: • Size: 125 m² of spacious living space • B…
$137,619
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1/2
$234,514
2 bedroom apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Discover K Islands, a premium seafront development. Enjoy stunning mountain and sea views, w…
$430,504
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment Details: This elegant 1-bedroom penthouse offers: • 75 m² of well-designed l…
$113,640
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
About Project • High quality construction materials • 1 & 2 bedroom ground floor and penth…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
About the Apartments The 1+1 deluxe apartments at La Casalia offer a perfect blend of lux…
$279,352
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
This stunning 2-bedroom apartment in Esentepe, Sun Valley, offers luxurious living with brea…
$413,901
3 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 11
Secure Your Dream Home Today – Three Flexible Paths to Ownership Await You!"      B…
$379,221
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 ( with two bedrooms and a living room connected to the kitchen ) new repairs…
$72,158
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 73 m²
We welcome you to paradise on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea: a new premium project in t…
$195,070
