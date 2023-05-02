We have analyzed the prices in all American states, and now we tell you in which of them you can buy the cheapest real estate in 2023. And we also compare how prices in these states were 3 years ago, in March 2020.

To get a clearer picture, we also compiled the top 10 states with the most expensive real estate. We conducted our research based on economic data provided by FRED .

Top 10 states with the lowest home prices (as of March 2023)

State Average cost per square foot/square meter The average cost of a 90 sq.m. apartment 1. West Virginia $125 / $1,345 $121,093 2. Mississippi $132 / $1,420 $127,875 3. Ohio $134 / $1,442 $129,812 4. Arkansas $148 / $1,593 $143,375 5. Indiana $148 / $1,593 $143,375 6. North Dakota $152 / $1,637 $147,250 7. Louisiana $152 / $1,637 $147,250 8. Kansas $155 / $1,668 $150,156 9. Kentucky $156 / $1,679 $151,125 10. Alabama $157 / $1,689 $152,093

What were the prices in these same states in March 2020?

State Average cost per square foot/square meter The average cost of a 90 sq.m. apartment 1. West Virginia $90 / $968,75 $87,187 2. Mississippi $100 / $1076 $96,875 3. Ohio $100 / $1076 $96,875 4. Arkansas $102 / $1097 $98,812 5. Indiana $102 / $1097 $98,812 6. North Dakota $111 / $1194 $107,531 7. Louisiana $119 / $1280 $115,281 8. Kansas $94 / $1011 $91,062 9. Kentucky $109 / $1173 $105,593 10. Alabama $112 / $1205 $108,500





For comparison: Top 10 states with the highest home prices (as of March 2023)