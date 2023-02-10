What is the best place to celebrate Valentine's Day? Top destinations for couples worldwide

The world is full of romantic places, and it’s hard to fit them all into one text, so we’ve chosen the best ones where you can go with your soul mate on Valentine’s Day or any other time.

In a few days, on February 14, all lovers around the world will celebrate Valentine’s Day — the great holiday of love and romance. And what could be more romantic than meeting this day in a romantic part of the world? We have prepared a list of the most romantic places in the world for couples, from cities to islands. So take your loved one and go on a wonderful trip.

THE MOST ROMANTIC CITIES

Venice, Italy

The top places for lovers cannot be imagined without Venice, which is literally the epitome of romance. Around every corner is beauty, with endless narrow canals, bridges, and Renaissance architecture.

Things to do: stroll through Piazza San Marco; climb to the top of the bell tower; walk across the Rialto Bridge; get inspired by the Gothic sights; go to the glass blowing region on Murano Island. In addition, gondola rides are one of the main attributes of romance, which cannot be done without.

Kyoto, Japan

If you are looking for a Japanese city for romance, Kyoto is the best option. In recent years, by the way, it has become a very popular place to propose to your soul mate. Kyoto is full of Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, traditional ryokans, and majestic gardens. And of course, the mountain scenery of the city will not leave anyone indifferent.

Things to do: walk along the Philosophical Path; take pictures in the bamboo grove; visit the Buddhist temple Kinkaku-ji (also called the Golden Pavilion). If you want to catch the cherry blossom period, come to Kyoto from March 15 to April 15.

Ushuaia, Argentina

If you’ve always wanted to go to the ends of the earth with the person you love, the city of Ushuaia is the place to go. It is the southernmost city in the world and is located in the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Argentina.

Things to do: visit the Les Eclaireurs Lighthouse; climb the Glacier Martial; take a cruise to Antarctica; visit the Yecapasela Reserve and see penguin colonies; try the King crab.

Seville, Spain

The Spanish city of Seville will immediately immerse you in a fairytale atmosphere with stunning architecture and streets full of orange trees.

Things to do: see Seville from the observation deck of the Giralda Tower, stroll through Maria Luisa Park, stop by the city’s most bohemian neighborhood with luxurious houses, Barrio de Santa Cruz, attend a flamenco show in a special tablao, and visit the ancient bullring, Maestranza.

Reykjavík, Iceland

Reykjavík, the world’s most northerly capital, has the power to swoon anyone. From the thermal springs to the futuristic buildings, it’s all about having an unforgettable time and declaring your love to your soul mate a hundred times over.

Things to do: relax in one of the city’s thermal springs or swimming pools, stroll down the oldest street in Reykjavík, Laugavegur; see the Sun Voyager sculpture; and see the Imagine Peace Tower, designed by John Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono.

Tulum, Mexico

Tulum is a paradisiacal Mexican resort on the coast of the Caribbean Sea. Its golden beaches and bright azure sea literally attract couples in love from all over the world.

Things to do: see the ruins of ancient Mayan buildings; walk through the rainforest; go bungee jumping; visit sea turtle nests; visit the Temple of the Winds — a temple-barometer built right on the cliff.

Udaipur, India

The most romantic place in India is Udaipur, which attracts visitors with its royal grace, beautiful lakes, and delicious food.

Things to do: visit Udaipur City Palace; stroll through the Garden of the Maidens and admire its magnificent fountains; watch the sunset on Lake Pichola; and visit the Udaipur Solar Observatory.

Paris, France

Yes, it’s corny, but to make a list of the most romantic places in the world and not include Paris would be an unforgivable mistake. Paris is also known as the «City of Love.»

Things to do: take a walk along the Seine, have a glass of wine in one of the bars on the roof of Paris; walk along the Bridge of Arts, visit the Pompidou Center and Picasso Museum, and, of course, take a picture of yourself against the Eiffel Tower.

THE MOST ROMANTIC ISLANDS

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora-Bora is the most isolated island in French Polynesia, where you can spend your time serenely and quietly. The island is considered an ideal honeymoon destination and, in general, a desirable place for lovers.

Local trappings of romance: pristine beaches, snorkeling, admiring endless ocean views, views of Mount Otemanu, overwater bungalows perched above turquoise lagoons.

Santorini, Greece

Santorini is one of the most beautiful Greek islands, with incredible views and sunsets. Yes, you have to travel a long way to get here, but it’s worth it.

The local trappings of romance: houses with blue domes, the azure Aegean Sea, jagged cliffs, enchanting sunsets.

Isle of Skye, Scotland

The Isle of Skye is connected by road bridge to the west coast of Scotland and offers some of the most spectacular mountain and coastal scenery in the country and in the world.

Local trappings of romance: fantasy scenery and breathtaking sunsets; fabulous seas and pools; a tour of the magnificent Dunvegan Castle; whiskey tasting at the Talisker Distillery.

Hamilton Island, Australia

The small island of Hamilton (5 km²) is located 12 kilometers off the coast of the Australian state of Queensland. White sand, green palm trees, and a coral reef make this place a true paradise.

Local trappings of romance include sub-equatorial nature, catamaran rides to the Great Barrier Reef, buggy races, scuba diving, and the blindingly white Whitehaven Beach with 98 percent quartz sand.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is an island that combines all the necessary ingredients for a romantic vacation. It is a magical, spiritual place that, despite its popularity, manages to maintain its identity and culture.

The local trappings of romance: pristine beaches, green tropical landscapes, mountain cliffs, coral reefs, mossy jungles, and emerald green rice fields.