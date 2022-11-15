Sri Lanka starts issuing «Golden Visas.» Who can get them?

«Golden visas» will now also be issued in Sri Lanka. The program was launched by the country’s Board of Investment together with the Department of Immigration and Emigration and the Ministry of Defense.

Who can get long-term resident visas? Condominium owners in Sri Lanka — both individuals and companies.

Note. Sri Lanka now has approximately 30,000 apartment buildings, including private apartments. Nearly a third of these are managed by 968 condominium management corporations.

For how long will such visas be issued? It all depends on the amount of investment made and the areas where the property is located.

Here are the options that individuals have:

A 10-year long-term visa can be obtained by investing $200,000 or more in a condominium in an urban area;

5-year long-term visa — by investing $150,000 in an urban area condominium; $75,000 in suburban condominiums;

The companies have the following options:

Companies can qualify for a 5-year long-term visa if they invest $500,000 in an urban or suburban condominium.

