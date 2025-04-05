Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Sri Lanka
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sri Lanka

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in North Western Province, Sri Lanka
2 bedroom apartment
North Western Province, Sri Lanka
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Area - 108.26 sq. m. Consists of a living room, dining room, 02 bedrooms, 02 toilets, 3 …
$90,464
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sri Lanka

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes