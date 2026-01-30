How to Move to the UK on a Global Talent Visa

The Global Talent visa, also known as the UK talent visa, remains one of the most sought-after routes to legal residence in the United Kingdom. Its popularity is largely explained by the absence of formal requirements for English language proficiency and minimum income levels.

At the same time, obtaining this visa is far from simple. It is designed for outstanding professionals whose work has either received broad professional recognition or demonstrates strong potential in sectors that are strategically important for the UK.

In this article, we provide a detailed overview of the current state of the global talent visa in the UK, its requirements, key nuances, and the application process.

What Is the Global Talent Visa in the United Kingdom?

The Global Talent visa is a relatively recent immigration route. It was introduced in February 2020, replacing the Tier 1 Exceptional Talent visa. According to official statistics published by the UK Home Office, 3833 Global Talent visas were issued by June 2022.

By 2023, the number of visas granted increased to 3901. In 2025, 3,832 visas were issued to main applicants, along with an additional 2734 visas granted to their dependants. Approval rates remain exceptionally high, with approximately 99 percent of applications being approved.

This level of demand is explained by the fact that, unlike the Skilled Worker visa, the UK Global Talent visa is not tied to a specific employer and is based on the applicant’s personal achievements. Visa holders may work as employees, be self-employed, or engage in entrepreneurial activities without restrictions.

The Global Talent visa is intended for two categories of applicants:

Exceptional Talent, recognised leaders in their field;

Exceptional Promise, specialists with a high potential for future professional growth.

The exceptional talent visa of the UK generally applies to individuals at an earlier stage of their professional careers, where formal awards and major achievements may play a less decisive role. The second category is aimed at established professionals, for whom awards, recognition, and a proven track record are critically important.

In most cases, the relocation process to the UK begins with obtaining a professional endorsement from a relevant body approved by the UK government. This applies to specialists working in the following areas:

software development;

product management;

data analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence;

cybersecurity;

financial technology (fintech), SaaS, and deep tech.

For professionals in the fields of arts and culture, including visual arts, music, film, media, fashion, design, and architecture, endorsements are issued through Arts Council England.

There is also an academic route, known as Academia and Research, designed for scientists, researchers, university lecturers, and specialists in STEM disciplines, medicine, social sciences, and humanities. The value of their academic contributions to the UK is assessed by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) or by accredited research institutions.

The central global talent visa in the UK requirement is proven professional recognition at a national or international level. This does not refer to holding a diploma, even from a well-known university, but rather to tangible achievements such as contributions to the industry, publications, completed projects, professional awards, and strong letters of recommendation.

Applicants who have received one of the internationally prestigious awards included in the official UK government list may bypass the endorsement stage and apply directly for the visa.

Holders of a Global Talent visa are entitled to:

work as an employee without sponsorship;

engage in self-employment;

work as a freelancer;

establish a business and act as a company director;

change employers without notifying immigration authorities;

combine multiple types of professional activity;

bring a partner and children as dependants.

The global talent stream program does not grant the right:

to access public funds or state benefits;

to work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach.

Before relocating to the UK, applicants must choose the duration of their visa. Options range from one to five years. To maintain status and qualify for permanent residence, it is essential to comply with continuous residence requirements, meaning absences from the UK must not exceed 180 days within any rolling 12-month period.

One of the key global talent visas in the UK benefits is the accelerated route to permanent residence, known as Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR). For certain categories of Exceptional Talent, ILR can be obtained after three years, while for other applicants the standard qualifying period is five years.

After relocating to the UK and obtaining ILR, it is possible to apply for British citizenship. In this case, the total period of residence in the UK must be at least five years on a temporary residence permit, followed by an additional 12 months holding ILR.

The Global Talent Visa Application Process

The first step before applying for a global talent visa is to clearly determine the route and category under which the applicant plans to relocate to the UK. This choice directly affects the required evidence and the level of professional recognition that must be demonstrated.

The next stage is the preparation of an evidence portfolio for the endorsement stage. This involves obtaining an official confirmation from an authorised body stating that the applicant is already a significant figure in their field or is objectively progressing toward that level.

While the exact requirements for global talent visa in the UK vary depending on the professional route, the core set of documents typically includes the following:

A professional curriculum vitae (CV) focused on concrete achievements, the scale of completed projects, markets, and audiences, supported by measurable results.

A personal statement. This document must clearly explain the applicant’s contribution to their field, why that contribution is considered significant, and how the applicant’s professional activity is connected to the United Kingdom.

Letters of recommendation. In most cases, three letters are required from independent, well-established experts. Referees must be internationally recognised professionals in the relevant field and must not have a conflict of interest or close professional dependency with the applicant. Each letter should describe specific actions, achievements, and the applicant’s tangible contribution to the industry.

Objective evidence of achievements. Depending on the route, this may include academic or professional publications, participation in high-impact projects, proven commercial success of products, awards, grants, competitive selections, patents, public recognition, and mentions in reputable industry media.

All documents are submitted online, in English or accompanied by an official translation, exclusively through the official UK government portal . There applicants should also pay UK global talent visa fees. Once submitted, the system automatically forwards the materials to the relevant endorsing body for assessment.

At this stage, the applicant’s only task is to wait for the decision. Endorsement applications are typically reviewed within up to eight weeks. In the event of a refusal, the applicant may request an endorsement review. This must be done within 28 days of the refusal. No additional documents can be submitted at this stage, as the review is limited to assessing whether an evaluation error occurred.

A UK global talent visa endorsement letter is valid for three months. Within this period, the applicant must submit the visa application through the official UK government portal. At this stage, the applicant selects the visa duration, which can range from one to five years.

The visa application requires the following documents and steps:

a valid international passport;

the endorsement letter reference number;

proof of payment of the relevant fees;

a tuberculosis (TB) test, required only for applicants from certain countries;

completion of biometric enrolment, including fingerprints and a photograph.

Proof of income, an employment contract, or an invitation from an employer or sponsor is not required.

After submitting the online application, the applicant books an appointment to provide biometric data. There is no special global talent visa center. Outside the UK, this is done at a visa application centre. Within the UK, biometrics are submitted through the official UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS). The procedure typically takes 10 to 15 minutes.

Finally, before relocating to the UK on a permanent basis, the applicant’s immigration status must be confirmed via an electronic visa (eVisa). Issuance of a physical Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) is not mandatory, as the right to live and work in the UK can be verified online.

Cost of Applying for the Global Talent Visa

The financial ways to move to the UK are divided into two stages: the endorsement stage and the visa application stage. The endorsement application is paid at the time of submission and carries a fixed fee of £456. This fee is non-refundable, even if the application is refused.

After receiving the endorsement letter, the applicant must pay the visa application fee of £192, as well as the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which is charged for each year of the visa:

£1035 per year for the main applicant;

£1035 per year for each dependant, including a partner and children.

Examples of visa cost to move to the UK for the main applicant:

Three-year visa: £456 (endorsement) + £192 (visa application) + £3,105 (IHS) = £3753.

Five-year visa: £456 + £192 + £5,175 = £5823.

For a family consisting of two adults and one child, the total cost of moving to England can easily exceed £15,000 when applying for a five-year visa.

Additional mandatory expenses:

Tuberculosis (TB) test: average cost of £60 to £110 per person.

Certified document translations: typically £20 to £40 per page, depending on the language and the translation provider.

Biometric enrolment: standard appointments are usually included in the application fee, but expedited slots or premium UKVCAS services may cost between £50 and £250.

Formally, the UK Home Office does not require applicants to use third-party services that help to obtain a special talent visa in the UK. However, in practice, many candidates rely on professional assistance before relocating to the UK. Such services commonly include:

preparation of a professional CV and a structured achievements report;

organising evidence in line with endorsement criteria;

editing and refinement of recommendation letters.

The global talent visa guidance cost ranges from £2000 to £7000 or more, depending on the complexity of the applicant’s profile, the professional field, and the level of expertise of the consultant.