Saudi Arabia has introduced a special visa for investors called the Visit Visa for Investors . Unlike a traditional business visa, it does not require confirmation from an Arabian company (sponsor), so it will be easier to organize business trips.

Who can apply for an investor visa? Citizens from 60 countries, including the USA, China, Australia, Germany, Russia, South Korea, and the UK.

How do I get a Visit Visa for Investors? It can be done online on the portal immediately after filling out the application form.

For how long will the new visa be issued? Depending on the nationality and bilateral agreements between the countries, it is possible to issue both a single-entry visa for up to 90 days and a multiple-entry visa for entry for a period of six months to five years.