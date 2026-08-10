Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Saudi Arabia

;
Najran Region
3
Sharurah
3
Ḥa'il Province
6
Baqa
6
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
2 room apartment
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 2
Number of floors 47
Red Sea Coast in Saudi ArabiaTrump Tower Jeddah is the first-class address of the city, whic…
$469,982
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
The charming old town villa with guest house is for sale in 7400 Kaposvár, South Transdanubi…
$185,321
Leave a request
Apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34194658Price: 66,878 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 1Total area: 39.34 sqmFloor: 3Sup…
$77,196
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
1 bedroom apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/6
ID 34194660Price: 98,736 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2Total area: 61.71 sqmFloor: 1Sup…
$113,970
Leave a request
6 room house in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
6 room house
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 6
Area 128 m²
The small town of Igal is located in southern Transdanubia/Hungary, approx. 40 km from Lake …
$147,080
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
1 bedroom apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34194662Price: 103,309 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2Total area: 60.77 sqmFloor: 2Su…
$119,248
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
1 bedroom apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34194666Price: 106,820 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2Total area: 61.04 sqmFloor: 3Su…
$123,301
Leave a request
Apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
ID 34194654Price: 60,543 euros Population: Sunny BeachRoom: 1Total area: 39.06 sqmTerrace: 1…
$69,884
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 3 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
$171,789
Leave a request
Apartment in Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Apartment
Ḥa'il Province, Saudi Arabia
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/6
ID 34194656Price: 63,456 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 1Total area: 39.66 sqmTerrace: 1S…
$73,246
Leave a request

Property types in Saudi Arabia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Saudi Arabia

Cheap
Luxury

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia — a New Oasis for Investors? Truths and Myths from a Real Estate Expert
Saudi Arabia — a New Oasis for Investors? Truths and Myths from a Real Estate Expert
Realting.com
Go