On June 7th the largest business event in the area of real estate in the CIS — the All-Russian Housing Congress — was launched in Sochi. More than 5,000 speakers and attendees from CIS countries gathered at the congress. The most prominent housing market experts delivered their speeches at the event. Among them were representatives of RGR, ARSPB, Sochi Guild of Realtors, Aventin Group, REALTING, Cian, and others.

Alena Martynenko, the director of the international real estate platform REALTING, has also made a presentation on «Post-pandemic technologies in the real estate market and their influence on the market. Online buyer portrait based on the analytics of an international real estate platform.»

At the Congress, representatives of REALTING signed memorandums of cooperation with ARSPB (Association of Realtors of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region) and RGR (Russian Guild of Realtors).

The team of realting.com is grateful to the organizers and participants of the Congress for their trust. We’re looking forward to furthering collaboration!